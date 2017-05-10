BREAKING: Britain's Strongest Man TV show coming to Sheffield Arena

The City of Steel is to welcome the men of iron - strongman Eddie 'The Beast' Hall will defend his crown as TV's Britain's strongest Man in Sheffield, it was announced today.

The biggest, strongest men in the country will be going face to face in the ultimate showdown of strength at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

Tickets - which will go on general sale this Friday, May 12, at 9am - are £26.52 to £72.80, including booking fees, available in person, by calling 0114 256 56 56 or online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

The Beast himself, Eddie Hall - most famous for his HALF A TON deadlift world record - is set to defend his title for a record fifth time in a row against rival underdog and crowd favourite, Laurence 'Big Loz' Shahlaei.

Other athletes likely to be snapping at their heels, include formidable gentle giant, Mark Felix, and strongman legend, Terry Hollands.

The contest, which was previously held at Doncaster Dome, is part of the qualifying tour for the Official World’s Strongest Man competition which thrills millions of fans every Christmas and New Year on TV.

Britain's Strongest Man coming to Sheffield Arena in January 2018

After a sell-out live shows last year, with qualifyiers pulling in audiences of more than 10,000 people, organisers say they are now delighted to bring Britain’s Strongest Man to Sheffield Arena.

Colin Bryce, aged 42, a former Great Britain Olympic bobsledder, now TV presenter, producer, co-owner and host of The Worlds Strongest Man Qualifying Tour - Giants Live. says he is looking forward to making the event even bigger.

He said: "With more spectators, an epic atmosphere, gigantic men and colossol challenges, the spectacle of British strongman is finally setting its stage in front of the stadium audience it deserves.

"The show will be filmed for Channel 5 and is set to be the battle to end all battles.

Eddie Hall muscled his way into the history books retaining the crown of Britain's Strongest Man for the fourth time in a row at Doncaster Dome in January.

"All the biggest stars of British strongman will be there to hoist stones, throw kegs, carry cars and lift heavy metal to prove they have the herculean determination to overcome five gruelling tests of strength and be crowned Britain’s Strongest Man. "

Tickets will be priced £28, £50.40 and £72.80, including booking fee, when purchased online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk and via the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 - or £26.25, £47.25 and £68.25, including booking fee, when purchased in person from the venue box office. VIP Packages are also available.