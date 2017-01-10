Young musicians set to rock The Spa

The best young musicians from East Yorkshire and Hull will come together for a special rock concert at Bridlington Spa later this month.

Let’s Rock sold out last year and organisers are hoping for similar support this year.

The Bridlington-based Remarkable Rock Orchestra and Choir will be among the groups performing at the evnt, which is funded by Music4U.

Community arts officer June Mitchell said “Tighten your trousers, let down your hair, pull out your air guitar and Let’s Rock.

“It promises to be a great night out – liven up your January and come and support local talent.”

The concert will be held on Saturday, January 21 at 6pm.

Tickets cost £3 and available from the Bridlington Spa Box Office on 678258 or at BridSpa.com.

The Spa is also hosting a two-day workshop for dance professionals this month.

The aim of Dance Transports, which is now in its third year, is to allow teachers to gain valuable insights from professional dance companies.

It is led by dance artist TC Howard, who has worked all around the world, including teaching street children in the third world, and disadvantaged youths in rural communities back home.

The workshop will look at how to develop skills and how to teach those who are new to dance.

It will be the first of five held aroud Yorkshire and Hannah Robertshaw, programmes director at Yorkshire Dance, who devised and manages Dance Transports, said: “It’s a real pleasure to launch this year’s series in Bridlington.

“A crucial part of our work is developing and retaining dance expertise in every corner of Yorkshire and we’re delighted to make Bridlington home for the first event.”

Around 20 people will be allowed on to the course.

Places on the two-day workshop, which will take place on January 17 and 18, are available now, priced at £30, from Yorkshire Dance.

Book by calling 0113 243 8765 or online at www.yorkshiredance.com.