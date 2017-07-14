What would you like to see inside the Chalk Tower?

Ambitious plans to open up Flamborough’s old lighthouse will take another step forward this weekend.

An event looking at the past, present and future of the chalk tower will be held on Saturday, when visitors will be able to suggest what they would like to see inside if the historic building is opened up to the public in the future.

Held as part of the national Festival of Archaeology, volunteers will be available between 2pm and 4pm to discuss ideas.

Jane Lowery, secretary of the Friends of the Chalk Tower group, said: “Visitors to the stand will be asked to choose a key and write on a label what they imagined it would be like inside or what their ideas would be for the future of the Chalk Tower.

“There is a new interpretation board at the site for visitors to learn more about this historic building and there will be lots more information displayed at the event.

“There will also be activities for children ranging from painting on a pebble to colouring in images of the tower.

“Also, souvenir merchandise and cakes will be on sale in order to raise funds to purchase more information boards and to become financially stable as we continue to discuss the possibility of opening the Chalk Tower to the public next year in conjunction with East Riding of Yorkshire Council.”