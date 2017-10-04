West End performance is ‘a dream come true’

Youngsters from a Bridlington dance school will head to the West End of London later this year to perform on the stage at one of the capital’s most prestigious theatres.

A dozen girls from the Michelle Hatton School of Dance will showcase their skills at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Haymarket in December.

Michelle, who achieved a lifelong dream by taking over the running of the ballroom dancing sessions at The Spa this summer, said: “Behind every dancer who believes in themselves is a teacher who believed in them first. Self belief and confidence are two of the most important things in life, that’s why opportunities like our London trip are so important.”

She believes the chance to be involved in the Young Performers Variety Show is one her dancers will be inspired by.

“We haven’t done this trip for a while because it is very expensive and requires so much fundraising.

“The dancers will be performing a Commercial routine to ‘Pon De Replay’ and a Contemporary Waltz to ‘It Is You’. We are very excited to be performing in the prestigious Phantom of the Opera theatre again. It’s a dream come true.

“Because of the generosity and help of individuals, members of the school, groups and businesses, for which we are very grateful, we have been able to fund our trip.

“We do hope to go again next year, so we are really looking for more fundraising ideas and possible sponsorship.”