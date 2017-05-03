The sky’s the limit for kite festival

Bridlington Kite Festival will reach new heights this weekend.

Back for a second year after 15,000 people visited the debut event last spring, the skies above the clifftops will be filled with colourful kites.

There will be professional displays on Saturday and Sunday, but youngsters can also have a go and there will be a teddy bear’s parachute jump.

New for this year is a food village, featuring more than a dozen traders with stalls selling local produce, so visitors can enjoy a picnic while watching the kites.

Entry is free and the festival runs from 10am to 5pm both days at Sewerby Fields.