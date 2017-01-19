Starring role for Priory in Hullywood show

Part of the spectacular opening ceremony from Hull’s year as the UK City of Culture will be reproduced in Bridlington tomorrow night.

The historic Priory Church will be transformed into a giant canvas to showcase photographs which formed part of the Hullywood Icons collection.

The project by photographer Quentin Budworth saw people from Hull recreate iconic images from famous films in their home city.

The Rector of the Priory, the Rev Matthew Pollard said “The City of Culture Opening Ceremony was received with acclaim all over the country. We are excited at the Priory that one of the big scale projections is going to be screened inside the church.

“We know that many people attended the projection when it visited Beverley last week. This is going to be a big event and we’re expecting many people to come.

“It’s going to be informal and warm and entry is free.

“We’re hoping that people will come along at any time between 6pm and 9pm and call in to see some iconic photos from Hollywood reproduced in local settings.”

Artist Budworth added: It started with a simple notion and a play on words: What if Hull was really Hollywood and the people of Hull were film stars?”