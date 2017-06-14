Shaping the future of learning

Consultation is often another word for cuts, when the public are asked for their views on a controversial subject.

But changes to the adult learning services in Bridlington are about shaping which courses are offered in the future and where they should be based.

The service is run from the top floor of Bridlington Library in King Street, after plans to move it to the town’s other library in Martongate were shelved earlier this year.

Helena Moss, manager of the Bridlington centre, said: “When the original conversation started about the restructuring of libraries, we didn’t think there would be the need for two libraries, so the plan was adult learning services would move to the North Bridlington Library site.

“I think that message all got a bit lost and people felt they would be losing a service and quite rightly, the community galvanised.

“It was then decided to keep both libraries open with shorter hours.

“Our service won’t get to have a new centre and a relaunch, so we will stay where we have been for the last three years.

“In the short-term, we are staying put, but if the feedback from this consultation shows we are not accessible, because we are two floors up and there is no parking, that may be looked at.

“A lot of people don’t know we are here on here on the top floor and we are trying to find out what people want from the adult learning service.”

It offers basic literacy, numeracy and IT courses, allowing learners to take their first steps back into education, as a platform they can build upon by going on to college or getting into work.

“We help people who have maybe had a bad experience at school, or who haven’t achieved as much as they would want and want to get back on the right pathway.

“We need to here from people who use our service, those who want to use it and those who have used it in the past.

“This is not about losing jobs, closing a centre or cuts to anything. It is about shaping the future.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is currently running a six week consultation, available at its website or at the Adult Learning Centre in Bridlington Central Library.

The closing date is Sunday, June 18.