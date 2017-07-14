New group sets up 100 summer events

A collection of community groups have joined forces to organise almost 100 family events during the summer holidays.

The Bridlington Youth Coalition involves East Riding Council’s youth and family support service, the Hinge, the Den Theatre, Christ Church, Headlands School, Bridlington School, Roots Project, Bridlington CYP, Humberside Police, East Riding College, the Hangout Youth Club and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.

They have set up BMX, skateboarding, football and multi-sports sessions, a beach sports festival, tennis, beach volleyball, and youth clubs

Almost half of the activities are free of charge, and the coalition is hoping as many young people as possible will join in the fun, which will run from next week until early September.

A booklet with details of the activities has been distributed through local schools. Copies of the booklet can be collected from the YFS office at 20 Blenheim Road.

Philip Jackson, the council’s partnership and strategic lead, said: “This is a great opportunity for young people to keep active, have fun and make new friends over the long summer holidays.

“This is the first project organised by Bridlington Youth Coalition following a recent survey of young people’s wishes, and will hopefully be one of many projects in the future.”