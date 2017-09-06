New film festival line-up revealed

Bridlington Spa will play a central role in the first East Riding Film Festival.

Actor Brian Blessed and comedian Jimmy Cricket will be among the celebrities who will visit the venue to introduce their favourite movies.

Known for his booming voice, larger-than-life Yorkshireman Brian will introduce Henry V, which won an Oscar and was nominated for two more as Kenneth Branagh directed the adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic.

He will be in Bridlington on February 2 and will take part in a 30-minute question-and-answer session ahead of a screening of the film.

Jimmy will perform a stand-up routine and discuss his favourite film, The Quiet Man, on November 12. Starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hare, The Quiet Man sees a retired American boxing champion trying to put tragedy behind him as he returns to Ireland.

The first Bridlington event sees Emmerdale actor Dominic Brunt introduce Whistle Down the Wind on October 29.

The festival also sees events in Beverley, Goole and Ferriby, as well as Bridlington-born director Mark Herman chat about his film Brassed Off at Pocklington Arts Centre.