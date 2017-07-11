New exhibition as Hockney turns 80

Footage of David Hockney at work in his Bridlington studio and out and about in the Yorkshire Wolds form part of a new exhibition which has opened in his home town.

Cartwright Hall in Bradford is where the world-famous artist’s love of paintings developed during his youth, and it has created a gallery celebrating his work and life.

Jill Iredale, Curator at Cartwright Hall admiring the new exhibition.

It features some of the iPad art he produced during his time in Bridlington around five years ago, alongside photographs from family albums.

Jill Iredale, curator at Cartwright Hall, said: “When we were researching what this space should be one things that kept coming up was that people really wanted to know how his work was made.

“That’s something you don’t tend to see. Galleries display a particular collection, but the work can often seem far removed from the artist who created it. We wanted to do something a little different.

“Hockney has had the same studios in London and Los Angeles for years and even when he returned to Bridlington at the turn of the millennium and began painting in the attic of his mother’s old house, the space had a similar feel.

“There are more brushes, paint tubes and jam jars than he could probably ever use, the walls are covered with whatever project he is currently working on and scattered about the floor are white cardboard models of whichever gallery is about to exhibit his work with miniature pictures of his paintings laid out.”

Hockney was 80 on Sunday and Jill added: “David Hockney is one of Britain’s most popular artists and I think that’s because people identify with him.”