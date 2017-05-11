More items added to Amy collection

Three new items have been added to the Amy Johnson collection at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

One of Britain’s most celebrated pilots, Amy opened the venue in 1936 and it now houses the largest collection of memorabilia about her life and career in the country.

Recently added to the collection is a letter she sent from her suite at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, in August 1930, to Miss D Harris of Kent, who had sent Amy congratulations after the record breaking flight to Australia that year.

Another addition is a photograph of Amy at a civic engagement in Portsmouth, where a crowd of 10,000 had gathered.

Meanwhile, volunteer Pat Ferguson has crafted the replica of Amy’s 1930s flying suit. Pat has volunteered at the house for nearly three years and gives guided tours and works with school groups.

She said: “It has been an exciting task as I am interested by the structure of clothing and how the pattern pieces fit together and this was why I took up the challenge.

“It is an accurate replica, I made the pattern from measurements from the original flying suit. The hardest part was sourcing the fabric.”

Dr David Marchant, museum registrar, added: “ The Amy Johnson collection at Sewerby Hall and Gardens is unique in the country, and is always a popular feature of any visit to the venue.

“I am delighted that we have been able to add these two new items to the collection, and would like to thank our benefactors for them, as well as the new flying suit replica – Pat has done a truly magnificent job.”