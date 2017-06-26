Happy birthday Bridlington library

Bridlington’s central library celebrates its 80th birthday this week.

To mark the occasion, a day of special activities has been planned for Wednesday.

Events kicks off with a family history helpdesk from 10am to noon, followed by a reminiscence session at 10.30 am, all about the library itself, and memories it has generated down the years.

A knit and natter session is scheduled for at 10.30am and the library’s writing group will be reading examples of their work about the King Street building at 2pm and 4pm.

There will also be help with using computers all day.

In addition, ERYCA the bear will visit during the day, and there will be goodie bags handed out throughout the special day.

All the events are free, and there is no need to book in advance.