Festive favourite big screen treats at Spotlight

A series of family films will be screened during the festive period at Spotlight in West Street, Bridlington.

The programme is:

Tuesday December 20 at 2pm.

Muppet Christmas Carol, U, 86mins.

Starring Michael Caine, The Muppet Christmas Carol is a traditional holiday story, authored by Charles DIckens. But the Muppets take their own spin on the premises with this detailed and thorough movie rendition. Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, has the perfect arrogance and humanity, and acts convincingly opposite the Muppets. A Christmas Family Story, serving as a good introduction for Children Charles Dickens.

Tuesday December 20 at 7pm.

The Wizard of Oz, PG, 112mins

Made in 1939, The Wizard of Oz is an absolute masterpiece of groundbreaking visuals and deft storytelling.

Frank Baum’s classis tale comes to magisterial Technicolour life. The Wizard of Oz stars legendary

Judy Garland as Dorothy, an innocent farm girl whisked out of her mundane earthbound existence into a land of pure imagination. Dorothy’s journey in Oz will take her through emerald forests, yellow brick roads and creepy castles, all with the help of some unusual but earnest song happy friends.

Wednesday December 21 at 2pm

Polar Express, PG, 106mins

A young boy embarks on a magical train, loaded with Children. Travels North over mountains and bridges and through a desert of ice and snow to reach the North Pole. During his adventure he learns about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas.

Prices for all films: £5per adult; £3child under 16. Family ticket £14 (two adults and two children)/

Available through www. spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk. or at the Spa, or pay on the door.