Don’t panic! Festival is back

The chance to have a look around the cockpit of a Lancaster Bomber and watch a Battle of Britain flypast are among the highlights planned for this year’s Bridlington Old Town 1940s Festival.

There is less than a month until the nostalgic event, which organisers promise will be bigger and better than last year’s debut.

The George Formby Experience

Bridlington Old Town Association spokesman David Hinde said: “We have a unique film and festival location and the only 1940s festival on the Yorkshire coast and visitors last year praised us on the fantastic vibe and great atmosphere.

“What’s more, it’s free.”

“With our great festival entertainment programme and the excitement of nearby Hull being UK City of Culture we are looking forward to this year’s event being bigger and better.”

Following on from the area’s starring role in the Dad’s Army film last year, the festival will look back to wartime with actors dressed as characters from the Home Guard wandering around the Georgian street.

There will also be military vehicles on display and a selection of 1940s stalls, during the big day on Sunday, June 11.

The festival starts at 10am, with a parade through Old Town at 10.30am.

The Hurricane flypast, which will be a Battle of Britain memorial flight, is scheduled for 1.40pm

Among the entertainment lined up is George Formby Experience, Lola Lamour, Madeline Brown, Marina Mae, the Julie Hatton Dancers, Chris Myers, Jessa Liversidge, the Beverley Strummers Ukulele Orchestra, Hunmanby Silver Band, Street Dancing with Murray Rose and his Jeep, ‘The Evacuees’ and Coastal Voices.

Other attractions include a funfair, a Punch and Judy show and a 1940s-themed dog show.

There will also be displays in the nearby Bridlington Priory and the historic Bayle Museum.

The Priory Church is also hosting an Eve of Festival Celebration Concert on Saturday, June 10 with Echo 42 and The Honey Birds performing. Tickets are £10 and available from Bridlington Spa’s box office and website.

For more information about the festival, visit www.bridlingtonoldtown1940sfestival.com.