Dance school celebrates its 20th anniversary

Students at Michelle Hatton School of Dance and Performing Arts will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a dazzling performance at The Spa this Saturday.

Don’t Stop Me Now features music from Little Shop of Horrors, Moulin Rouge, Matilda, The Lion King, Shrek and tracks by Michael Jackson and Madonna.

The dancers will be joined by a selection of vocalists and Michelle said: “We are grateful for and proud of all the past opportunities, performing in the West End, dancing with the stars of Strictly, producing shows at the Spa Theatre and being part of many other events, and there are many more exciting times ahead”.

Saturday’s show begins at 7pm and tickets are £11 for adults and £7 for children and OAPs.