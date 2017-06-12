Could tower open to public in future?

Flamborough’s old chalk tower lighthouse could eventually open to the public on special occasions as part of a project to highlight one of the area’s most distinctive buildings.

A new information board has been unveiled at the tower, which was built almost 350 years ago, and stands a stone’s throw from the current lighthouse.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the Friends of the Chalk Tower group have teamed up to fund the board which looks at its history.

Martin Burnhill, the council’s senior facilities manager (coastal), said: “This is a great example of the way the council can interpret historic buildings with the support of the Friends, who in turn will be able to seek additional grant funding for the further restoration and improved access to the tower.

“We wanted to let people know the history of this well-known and much-loved building.”

Jane Lowery, secretary of the Friends of the Chalk Tower, Flamborough, added: “We are truly grateful to the council for the support they have given us for this superb new interpretation board.

“We are working on plans to improve the access to the tower to allow us, in association with the council, to open the tower to the public on special occasions.

“This has all been made possible by the Mick Aston Archaeological Fund, which has enabled The Friends to promote our aims, and to create an excellent working relationship with the council.”