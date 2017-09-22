Cordelia’s camera skills impress judges

The winning photograph in a regional wildlife competition for school children was taken at the RSPB Bempton Cliffs reserve.

Cordelia Singleton’s shot of a jackdaw impressed the judges so much, they originally thought it had been downloaded from the internet.

But keen snapper Cordelia is a regular visitor to the reserve, and to Sewerby Hall, where she enjoys capturing the deer on camera.

The Hornsea Primary School pupil won the 7-11 years category in the East Riding Schools Photography Competition and returned to Bempton Cliffs to receive her prize, a session with award-winning cameraman Steve Race, taking pictures of gannets at the heart of the colony around Staple Newk.

Steve said: “The wind direction meant that the gannets were in great positions to be photographed.

“At times they were just hanging in the air so the youngsters were able to take shots from really interesting angles.

“The photos were fantastic and Cordelia and her friends were super-enthusiastic - and more than a bit clever with a camera.”