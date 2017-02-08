Catch a good book at library safaris

Bridlington’s libraries will be holding animal-themed story sessions during half-term later this month.

The events will also feature safari hunts around the building and craft activities, with toddlers encouraged to wear animal fancy dress costumes.

It is all inspired by the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition at Beverley Art Gallery, which is part of the East Riding’s role in the 2017 City of Culture.

The libraries team have selected stories including ‘One to Ten, Animal Mayhem’ by Thomas Flintham, for pre-schoolers, and David Walliams’s ‘First Hippo on the Moon’ which is fun for all the family.

Sessions take place at Bridlington Central Library on Tuesday, February 21 (10am) and the following day at 2.15pm.

There will be an event at North Bridlington library at 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 21, and another at Flamborough the following day at 2.30pm.