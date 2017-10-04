Brid Comic Con - the sequel was bigger and better

Bigger and better, Bridlington’s second Comic Con attracted 2,000 guests in all sorts of weird and wonderful costumes.

Saturday’s sci-fi spectacular saw storm-troopers, superheroes, fantasy cars and horror characters descend on the Spa .

The Royal Hall at The Spa was filled with dozens of stalls selling clothing, games and memorabilia

MC Andy Hampel said: “We had a great time. The Spa is a great venue because although we have the main room, there are the smaller rooms too.

“I did my Q&As in one of the smaller rooms with the sea view and I felt like a Bond villain.

“We even had an aftershow party with karaoke and quizzes that was really good fun.”

Special guest for the day was the seventh Dr Who, Sylvester McCoy.

One guest was inspired by the current cinema hit It

“It was great to have an actual Dr Who with us,” said Andy. “He doesn’t do as many of these events as he used to but he gave a fantastic interview.

“Usually, when I have asked some questions, I go into the audience and pass the microphone around, but he did it all himself and pretty much turned it into a stand-up comedy act.

“Another big highlight was Miltos Yerolemou who appeared in the first and second series of Game Of Thrones and you have never seen his character die on screen.

“There was also a very interesting guest called Andrew Lawton who was Liam Neeson’s light sabre double in The Phantom Menace.”

More of the wonderful costumes

But the elaborate outfits which visitors had created were the real stars of the show.

“The costumes were bigger and better,” said Andy.

“We had lots of Jokers and Harlequins but people are starting to come with massive props and weapons.

“One of the outfits that kept making me laugh was a lad, aged 10 or 11, who came as something from Jurassic Park, and it looked like he was riding a T-Rex.”