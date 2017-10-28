Big Preview AND TRAILER: Sky 1's Strike Back is BACK!

Get set as the show that’s gripped us for five series, Strike Back, storms back with a new team, a new enemy and new rules

Omair Idrisi, the man behind some of the worst terrorist attacks on the West, is freed during a jailbreak, masterminded by his British wife, Jane Lowry. Enter Colonel Adeena Donovan (Nina Sosanya).

She needs this mess cleared up. She needs Omair Idrisi and Jane Lowry tracked down before whatever plan they’re preparing can be put into effect. She needs to resurrect Section 20. Covert military intelligence and counterterrorism, high-risk targets.

Donovan wants Sergeant McAllister (Warren Brown) in the ranks. He was overseeing Idrisi when the jailbreak took place, and his squad was wiped out in the attack.

McAllister’s first task is to extract an American special ops solider – Sergeant Samuel Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson) – from the clutches of a rogue Libyan general.

They’ll need to be rescued in turn by Lance Corporal Gracie Novin (Alin Sumarwata) – an Australian Iranian from Special Operations Command – and alongside Captain Natalie Reynolds (Roxanne McKee) they follow a trail all the way to a compound where Omair Idrisi and Jane Lowry are planning an act of terrorism that would change the face of Europe forever.

We caught up with Daniel MacPherson who plays Sergeant Samuel Wyatt.

Were you aware of Strike Back?

Yes. I’d seen plenty of it. I hadn’t seen every episode of every series, but I’d caught bits and pieces. I’ve known Sullivan Stapleton, who played Scott, for 20 years, and have had other friends in the show previously like Max Beesley and Christian Antidormi. I’d auditioned twice for guest characters in the series, so it’s always been on my radar, so when the audition came up for me, it was August last year, and I jumped at it. I was familiar with the material, the tone, the show, so I was really excited.

Did you get any advice from Sullivan?

No, he was busy, off being an international superstar! But you get characters that you understand straight away, and you get other characters that you really have to dig into and try and get your head around. For me, Wyatt was, even with all his complexity, a very self-explanatory, straight off the page character, it was always a nice fit for me.

This show has a great reputation within the military. Did you feel the pressure to maintain that now the show has been brought back?

The most pressure has been from the cast ourselves, you know, everyone started working together very early on, we got the job in early November, we started working and training together immediately, and I think the most pressure was the pressure we put on ourselves. Alin and I worked together in LA a lot, we started doing training courses by ourselves with Marine Veterans in LA.

Overall, the military and veteran community have been overwhelmingly warm, receptive and helpful. I think there were so many fans of the show previously that are so happy to see it back, I’ve had so many lovely offers not only in the US but back in Australia and in the UK, people offering to help train, and to hang out and share stories with, just share their first-hand knowledge and experience, and that’s been amazing. So in the last 12 months I’ve made some wonderful friends and learned some amazing things, you know, once in a lifetime stuff. I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of warmth.

Are you getting involved in stunts?

Yeah! I mean, I do as much as I can. I think episode one we were jumping from a moving jeep to another moving jeep that exploded in the middle of the desert, you know, we’ve done all sorts of running, jumping, gunning, exploding – it’s just an average day, blowing things up! The whole of Section 20 will do as much of their own stunts as they can, it’s exciting stuff, you know? I love it. I will need one hell of a holiday at the end of shooting, but until then I will just throw myself into everything I can.

What moment will stand out for you when filming ends?

I would say the final shot in Jordan where you’ve got Mac and Wyatt being chased by three jeeps.

