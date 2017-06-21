Bayle artists rewarded for their harbour works

Artists who played a key role in this year’s exhibition at the Bayle Museum have been given prizes by the Lords Feoffees.

The court room at the museum in Bridlington’s Old Town is filled with documents and artefacts charting the town’s maritime history.

To complement the exhibition, local artists and students from East Riding College were invited to submit pieces based around the theme of the harbour to go on display.

Chief lord Neil Newby and deputy chief lord Brian Rodgers met some of the winning artists at a presentation last Friday evening.

First place went to Barry Hatfield, with Elaine King taking second place.

Jill Lane was third and Yvonne Pethullis was highly commended.

The paintings are still on display at the Bayle, which is open Monday to Friday until the end of September.