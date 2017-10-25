Amelia set to compete on the international stage

With her eyes on a career as a fashion model, Bridlington teenager Amelia Wileman is hoping a trip to the Far East will be a huge step towards realising her dream.

The 17-year-old is set to spend three weeks in Cambodia and South Korea next month, completing charity work and competing in the Prestigious World Miss University beauty pageant.

Amelia will be representing Wales

Amelia will be part of the Great Britain quartet, representing Wales, her country of birth, although she has lived in Bridlington for 11 years.

“There will be photo shoots, catwalk shows, appearances and charity work in Cambodia,” said the Bishop Burton College student.

Mum Clare said: “She’s elated. We only found out last Wednesday so it has happened very quickly.

“She is very excited and I think I am more nervous than she is.”

Amelia travels to Cambodia next month

The competition takes place in the South Korean capital Seoul on November 25. It is the 28th year the competition has been held and there will be around 80 countries represented.

The winning country earns a share of £10,000 first prize and Great Britain came out on top in 2011.

Amelia was identified for the competition after entering the Miss North Yorkshire competition, which will be held next March, and because of its links, she will be raising money for its chosen charity Zoe’s Place hospice in Middlesbrough.