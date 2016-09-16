Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 16 September

Theatre

HULL CITY HALL: Buddy Holly’s Winter Dance Party, 7.30pm.

East Riding Theatre: As We Forgive Them at 8pm. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for more details.

Theatre Royal, York: When We Are Married – J B Priestley’s heartily entertaining northern comedy at 7.30pm. Visit www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk for details.

OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Nine to Five. From the producer of Ghost, Legally Blonde, Hairspray and Sister Act comes the feel good musical, Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical at 7.30pm.

Upstage Centre Youth Theatre,York: The Picture Of Dorian Gray: Baron Productions at 7.30pm.

EVENTS

HULL CITY HALL: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. Live material from famous faces from TV panel shows and other comedy roadshows.

BEVERLEY TOWN CENTRE: The Beverley Pub Walk. Paul Schofield will reveal the stories behind pub history in the market town with visits to some of the familiar hostelries. 7pm to 8.30pm. Price £3.

SPURN POINT: Spurn Safari. A special tour of Spurn and the lighthouse. Travel in comfort along Spurn in a Unimog and get to the top of the lighthouse. Visit www.wildlifetrusts.org for more details.

Cottingham Methodist Church: Ferries across the Humber. Kirk Martin, a stoker on the Humber Ferries in the 1970s, delivers a talk at 8pm.

THE CRESCENT WMC, YORK: Banjo player, guitarist and singer Damien O’Kane at 8pm. Tickets £16.50.

EXHIBITIONS

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

Saturday 17 September

THEATRE

East Riding Theatre: As We Forgive Them at 8pm. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for more details.

OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Nine to Five. From the producer of Ghost, Legally Blonde, Hairspray and Sister Act comes the feel good musical, Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical at 7.30pm.

Upstage Centre Youth Theatre,York: The Picture Of Dorian Gray: Baron Productions at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

FIBBERS, YORK: Singer/guitarist Richard Hawley at 7.30pm.

SUGAR MILL, HULL: Sugar Saturdays.

THE BASEMENT, YORK: Psychadelic band The Lucid Dream at 8pm.

EVENTS

RSPB Bempton Cliffs: Gannet Photography Workshop. A three-hour session along the cliff-top with Steve Race, Yorkshire Coast Nature’s award-winning wildlife photographer. Visit http://www.rspb.org.uk/discoverandenjoynature/seenature/events for more details.

The Yorkshire Wolds: Autumn Foraging. Join outdoor pursuits leader Brian Bate and discover some of the plants that are around at this time of year that can be used for culinary, herbal and medicinal purposes. Visit www.theyorkshirewolds.com for details.

Spurn Point: Wood Burning Art - Join expert wood burning artist Julia Lewis for a hands on workshop. Visit www.wildlifetrusts.org/events for more details.

EXHIBITIONS

Walkington Methodist Church Hall: The Four Seasons Art Exhibition – Art exhibition and sale supporting Parkinsons UK and Yorkshire Cancer Research featuring pastel demonstrations by Mary Wells. 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Sunday 18 September

THEATRE

East Riding Theatre: As We Forgive Them at 8pm. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for more details.

MUSIC

Hull Truck Theatre: The band Hope and Social at 9.30pm.

EVENTS

Queen Victoria Square: The RB Hull Marathon at 9am. Route includes city centre start and finish, Humber Bridge crossing and beautiful parks.

Cottingham: Cottingham Food and Drink Festival from 10.30am. Celebrity Chef Brian Turner heads the list of top chefs at the event.

BURTON CONSTABLE HALL: Food and Craft Market. Gates open between 11am and 3pm. Free entry.

Living Seas Centre, flamborough: Beachwatch Big Weekend – Go along and make a difference to protecting our coastal wildlife by helping Yorkshire Wildlife Trust with the Great British Beach Clean at 1pm.

Hull Bridge Tickton: Dragons and Damsel Fly walk. Join Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Jon Traill on a wildlife walk, starting at 10am.

Hornsea floral hall: Craft Fair at 10am.

Brantingham Church: Pop-up Cafe serving drinks and homemade cakes between 2pm and 4pm.

EXHIBITIONS

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

TRITON GALLERY, SLEDMERE: Diann Atkin and Helen Birmingham joint exhibition, Untangled Threads,open daily 10.30am to 3.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings.



