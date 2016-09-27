Seafret head to Europe

Seafret

Seafret

Bridlington band Seafret have announced that they are heading off on a new European tour this autumn.

The duo, Jack Sedman and Harry Draper, have announced dates for gigs in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Cologne and Luxembourg in November.

Seafret will also be on the line-up for the Muzofest festical in Warsaw in Poland next month.

