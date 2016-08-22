Property: St Oswald Road, Bridlington, £132,950

St Oswald Road, Bridlington - �132,950.

This is an excellent opportunity in our opinion to acquire an extremely well appointed and presented semi-detached bungalow which was probably constructed around 1930.

The property has been re-roofed, has a new central heating boiler, uPVC double glazing and pleasant gardens, with on road parking immediately available in the locality of this short cul-de-sac. The property is within immediate walking distance of local shops, amenities and the town.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.

