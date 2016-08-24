Property: Parkfield Drive, Bridlington, £134,950

An extended, double fronted, end terraced house. Situated just off Well Lane close to the old town with its array of shops, restaurants, public houses etc. Ideally suited for first time buyer/family/investment etc.
The property comprises: Inner hall, lounge/diner, sitting room, good sized dining/kitchen, four bedrooms, white bathroom plus white shower room, gas central heating and uPVC double glazing. The exterior includes a south facing rear garden, timber shed plus garage.
Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency on 01262 672253 for more details.
