Property: Normanby Lodge, St Chad Road, Bridlington, £425,000

Anybody looking for a superior and individual residence of character must really make arrangements to look at this property offered by Ullyotts of Bridlington, which nestles behind a high screen hedge and has been a family residence for over 30 years.

Retirement and relocation brings ‘Normanby Lodge’ to the market. Set in approximately three quarters of an acre of absolutely superb gardens, probably the best in the Bridlington town centre area. The property also has the benefit of its own swimming pool and planning permission to develop the gardens for an individual building plot if required. Outline planning permission has been granted for a detached residential dwelling.

The layout, which is extended at the rear, offers four reception rooms consisting of a good sized main living room, together with a full sized dining room, breakfast room and a large day lounge extension. There is an extensive fitted kitchen, four bedrooms plus master en-suite facilities, gas central heating, garage, workshop, summerhouse and more than ample parking space and turning areas.

The freehold offers lots of character, space and quality décor, these combine with the gardens to offer a very individual executive home.

The property is available without an ongoing chain and is very handily located for local shops, Queensgate Park, the north side seafront and town.

A full brochure and floor plan is available from Ullyotts of Bridlington office contact 01262 401401 for more details or to arrange a viewing.

