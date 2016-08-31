Property: New Burlington Road, Bridlington, £155,000

We are delighted to offer to the market this exceptional end of terrace property situated in a semi central area within Bridlington.
Comprising entrance hall, lounge, snug, downstairs WC, kitchen, utility room and a dining room to the ground floor. First floor you will find a music room/bedroom with a archway leading through into a second kitchen, another bedroom and a bathroom; to the second floor there is a further three bedrooms and a shower room and access to the loft.
Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.
