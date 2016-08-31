We are delighted to offer to the market this exceptional end of terrace property situated in a semi central area within Bridlington.

Comprising entrance hall, lounge, snug, downstairs WC, kitchen, utility room and a dining room to the ground floor. First floor you will find a music room/bedroom with a archway leading through into a second kitchen, another bedroom and a bathroom; to the second floor there is a further three bedrooms and a shower room and access to the loft.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Property: New Burlington Road, Bridlington, £155,000 Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...