Opinion: End of summer season will see the town’s regeneration projects gather momentum

As the school holidays have now come to an end, the next stages of Bridlington’s regeneration will kick off.

Following the launch of East Riding Leisure Bridlington in May this year, work has been continuing through summer on demolition and clearance of site on Hilderthorpe Road, leading up to the start of the main works for Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan Phase two.

Phase one was completed in 2010 to improve traffic flows on the main road approaches to the town, and saw the new park and ride facilities and seasonal service, with junction improvements.

Phase two will concentrate on the Hilderthorpe Road route into the town centre, Station Approach, a new bridge at Beck Hill, and changes to traffic flows in Manor Street and Bridge Street, all linked to the new development sites.

If you want to receive regular updates by email visit www.bridlingtonrenaissance.com, and sign up for free.

Further details about the planned works are also available there, or construction staff will be on site or in the site offices during working hours, to provide more information on how the works might affect the local area and access.

Following the recent news about the positive progress being made on the long standing plans for improved harbour and new marina facilities, which are the centre piece of the overall Masterplan, proposals are also being developed for landscaping of the Gypsey Race, running parallel with Hilderthorpe Road between the coach park and Bridge Street. The scheme will improve the cleared sites in readiness for development, and a consultation event is due to be held on Tuesday 20 September between 1pm and 5.30pm at the Spa Bridlington, giving the opportunity to find out more, view plans and speak to the technical design team for the project.

Details will also be available on the www.bridlingtonrenaissance.com website on the same day.

Work is also now picking up momentum following the good news in July that the Heritage Lottery Fund has agreed to support Bridlington’s Townscape Heritage project to the tune of almost £1 million over the next four years, targeted at selected town centre properties around King Street, Cliff Street and The Crescent.

Information and updates can again be found on the website www.bridlingtonrenaissance.com, or by email to townscape.heritage@eastriding.gov.uk with ‘Newsletter sign up’ in the subject line.

And finally, if you are a Bridlington business, or a business reading this from further afield, the next open meeting of Bridlington Business Forum will be held on Tuesday 27 September, at the Spa Bridlington. Doors open at 5.15pm, for a 6pm start, which usually ends around 7.30pm. By coming along, there is chance to find out more about the exciting plans for Bridlington’s Renaissance, and receive regular updates and details of quarterly business networking meetings.

I hope to see further updates in Bridlington Free Press in the coming weeks and months on all these elements of Bridlington’s continuing regeneration, but in the meantime, please do find out more or take up the opportunity of receiving online updates by visiting www.bridlingtonrenaissance.com.

