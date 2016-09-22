Yorkshire v Middlesex (day three) - As it happened...

Yorkshire ensured a thrilling final day of the County Championship season awaits tomorrow after moving into a commanding position against Middlesex at Lord's.

Tim Bresnan's brilliant century ensured Yorkshire matched the bonus point tally of Somerset and meant that a victory at Lord's would clinch a third consecutive title. See all the updates from an enthralling third day below.

SCORECARDS AND AS IT STANDS

Middlesex v Yorkshire: Middlesex 270/10 (Gubbins 125, Brooks 6-65); 81-2; Yorkshire 390 (Tim Bresnan 142no)

Somerset v Nottinghamshire: Somerset 365 (C Rogers 132, J Hildreth 135); 313/5d, Notts 138; 215 0 Somerset won by 325 runs

AS IT STANDS

Somerset - 226pts

Middlesex - 217pts

Yorkshire - 211pts

MATCH UPDATES

18.30 STUMPS! That's the close of an enthralling, and tense, day's play. Middlesex leave the field on 81-2. Yorkshire will be the happier of the two teams.

18.27 Middlesex 77-2 Two overs to go on day three. These two have now put on a three quarters of a century...

18.10 Middlesex 65-2 Gubbins and Malan continue to defy the Yorkshire attack as we move into the final five overs of day three.

17.38 Middlesex 44-2. Yorkshire still battling away with their seamers but Dawid Malan and Nick Gubbins have both made it into the 20s to halt the title charge. Meanwhile, Jason Gillespie has been on Sky Sports and said his side would much rather finish third knowing they had done everything they could to win, than close in second tomorrow defended their lead.

17.25 Middlesex 37-2. There's a big shout for a catch behind off Patterson's bowling, Gubbins the batsman, but it's turned down. The sun is still shining at Lord's and we could have another 45 minutes of play.

17.06 SOMERSET WIN! It's all over at Taunton, Somerset have won by 325 runs. That means Yorkshire must win this game at Lord's if they are to win the County Championships. Middlesex are 35-2.

16.50 There's a Yorkshireman holding up Somerset's victory charge at Taunton. And he goes by the name of Root, Billy Root. Joe's brother has a half century but his side are in big trouble at 195/8. Meanwhile, Middlesex are countering the new ball and have made their way to 26-2.

16.24 Somerset are doing all they can to apply the pressure to Yorkshire. They have Notts by the throats at Taunton and need three wickets to wrap up victory inside three days.

16.21 WICKET! Middlesex 2-2 Compton b Brooks 0

Boom, what a start this is for Yorkshire. It's a brilliant delivery by Yorkshire's star of the first innings Jack Brook. It nips back a touch and clips the top of off-stump.

16.10 WICKET! Middlesex 1-1 Robson ct Ballance b Sidebottom 0

A breakthrough! Robson gets a pair. Sidebottom bowls one across the right-hander and he nicks to third slip. Just the start Yorkshire wanted.

16.05 The players are out for the start of Middlesex's second innings. Ryan Sidebottom to open up.

15.48 WICKET! Yorkshire 390ao Sidebottom b Raynor 23

Sidebottom goes for a big one down the ground and the ball clatters into his middle stump. That's the end of a heroic, heroic effort by the White Rose. Yorkshire lead by 120 and are in the box seat in the title race. The players take tea.

15.44 Yorkshire 390-9. Tim Bresnan's advanced to 142, Sidebottom's up to 23. The lead is now 120.

15.24: Yorkshire 371-9. After the nerves of the bonus point, Yorkshire have a bit more freedom and Tim Bresnan smashes Raynor into the stands for six to move to 134.

15.16: @NWestbyYPSport tweets: "Three favourites in betting for #BBCSpoty Alistair Brownlee Tim Bresnan Ryan Sidebottom"

15.13 BONUS POINT! Get in, Yorkshire have scrambled over the 350 mark and are ahead of Somerset again. Ryan Sidebottom flicks Roland-Jones for four on the leg-side. If Yorkshire win this match, they win the Championship.

15.10 OOS and AHHS in the first over as Tim Bresnan plays out a maiden in the first over after the rain break. Yorkshire, still, 349-9

14.56 News from Lord's. Play will resume at 15.10.

14.14 In fairness to the umpires. They've made the right decision to get the players off the pitch. The covers are now on at Lord's as rain falls. How important is that first over back going to me.

14.03 BAD LIGHT! Well, can you believe it. The umpires haul the players off for bad light and now it's raining at Lord's. Yorkshire stranded on 349/9.

14.00 APPEAL - NOT OUT! Sidebottom is hit on the pads, with Yorkshire still needing one run. It's close, and looks out. So close. But the umpires says not out. Phew.

13.59 Yorkshrie 349-9: Bresnan clips one away into the leg side and Yorkshire need one run.

13.48 As if it wasn't tense enough for Yorkshire, there's a big grey cloud looming behind Lord's. Toby Roland-Jones, who has four wickets so far, is back into the attack.

13.45 Yorkshire 346-9 Bresnan flicks to the leg-side. One boundary needed. One boundary!!

13.43 Yorkshire 345-9 Two more added to the score. Five runs. Five runs...

13.34 Yorkshire 343-9 - 100 overs: Three runs off Steven Finn's over. Tim Bresnan retains the strike. Yorkshire need seven runs, from ten overs with a wicket in hand.

13.31 Yorkshire 340-9: Sidebottom sees off Tim Murtagh as Bresnan takes a single.

13.22 FOUR! Tim Bresnan bashes a four to take Yorkshire to 339/9 and 11 runs away. Ryan Sidebottom set to face Steven Finn...

13.12 WICKET! Yorkshire 334-9 Brooks ct Gubbins b Murtagh 0

Brooks lasts just four balls and chips Murtagh to mid-on. Tense. So very tense. Yorkshire NEED 16 more. Ryan Sidebottom in at 11.

13.08 Back underway at Lord's for the second session. Jack Brooks is in at number ten. He's got a first class average of 16.84. Yorkshire need 17 to get to 350... Play to your average.

12.28 WICKET and LUNCH! Yorkshire 333-8 Patterson ct Raynor b Finn 11

Just after slapping a four through the off-side, Patterson departs for 11 as he edges one to second slip. It brings an end to a good session for the White Rose, but they still need 17 runs to get to 350.

12.08 WICKET! Yorkshire 318-7 Rafiq b Murtagh 65.

The end of an excellent knock by off-spinner Azeem Rafiq. It came on the first ball after the umpires swapped the ball. Tim Murtagh bowled a clever off-cutter that went through Rafiq's attempted forward defensive. The off stump is on the ground. Yorkshire still need 32 to get to the magical 350 and now only have three wickets in hand.

11.53 SIX! That's what we like to see. Tim Murtagh bangs one in short, Rafiq hooks over fine leg and into the empty stand. Yorkshire 310-6.

11.48 It's fair to say that Yorkshire will need to win at Lord's to win the title. Somerset are romping ahead against Notts, 250/3 in their second innings. That's a lead of 478 with a day and a half to play.

11.45 OUCH! Azeem Rafiq is smacked on the head attempting to duck a bouncer from Roland-Jones. He's getting some attantion and sharing a smile with Bresnan. Tough cookie. Yorkshire 303-6

11.40 CENTURY! What. An. Innings. Tim Bresnan has been a stalwart at the crease all season for Yorkshire and he's done it in the biggest game of the season. A clip through the leg side brings him three figures, and a third batting bonus point for Yorkshire. Level on points with Somerset, now. However, another is needed as Somerset have had fewer defeats.

11.34 HALF CENTURY! Azeem Rafiq guides the ball through the slip cordon for four.

11.14 YORKSHIRE LEAD! It's almost playing second fiddle this morning - the actual game situation - as Yorkshire attempt to reach 350. But they've now passed Middlesex's total of 270 and Bresnan and Rafiq continue to score freely. Bresnan up to 93 not out. Rafiq on 46. Yorkshire 284-6

11.02 DROPPED! Yorkshire are riding their luck here. Rafiq slashes hard outside off stump against James Franklin and he's given a second lifeline of the morning as Ollie Raynor puts it down at second slip. Yorkshire 267-6

10.49 DROPPED! Steven Finn is going hammer and tong at the short stuff to Azeem Rafiq and it forces the off-spinner to try and upper cut. A third man is in place to take a simple catch, but no, the ball hits the floor. Nick Compton's shelled it. A lifeline. A much-needed lifeline.

10.45 Batting point! Runs flowing for Yorkshire in the first few overs and with three consecutive boundaries, Yorkshire have a second batting point to their name. Back to within one point of Somerset on the As it Stands table. Yorkshire 253-6

10.28: PLAY STARTS! Play is underway for the day at the 'Home of Cricket'. It's Steven Finn in charge of the ball and Azeem Rafiq on strike. The England bowler digs one in short and it hits Rafiq on the gloves and flies over the keeper for four runs. Yorkshire 239-6

10.15: We're all set for another enthralling day at Lord's. Tim Bresnan and Azeem Rafiq have a big job on their hands to guide Yorkshire up to the magical number of 350. That would keep them ahead of Somerset on bonus points - if they're level, the title heads to the south west - and then it would come down to securing victory on the final day tomorrow. Stay tuned to all the Yorkshire Post's updates on this rolling blog.

