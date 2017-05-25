Yorkshire stars heading to Sewerby for Patterson testimonial game

Yorkshire cricketers are set to play at Sewerby later this summer in a testimonial game for pace bowler Steve Patterson.

The clifftop club will host a T20 match on Sunday July 16, 1.30pm start, with the home club tackling a Tykes side including Yorkshire first-team players, former players and coaching staff.

Club president Ken Saul said: “A Yorkshire testimonial side for Steve Patterson of Yorkshire v Sewerby Cricket Club first team will be held at Sewerby on July 16.

“The Steve Patterson team will be made up of first and second team players, former players and coaching staff so we are looking forward to there being a strong team.

“Steve Patterson is supporting The British Lung Foundation, The PCA Benevolent Fund and Snaps of Yorkshire.”

Beverley-born Patterson, 33, made his first-class debut for the Tykes back in 2005 and, at the time of going to press, had taken 329 first-class wickets in 126 matches and scored 1748 runs.

Sewerby CC are on the look-out for sponsors for the Steve Patterson testimonial game.

The club are currently putting sponsorship packages together and have very generously been backed with full day sponsorship (Thorpe Hall Caravan & Camping site) and also match ball sponsorship (Ship Inn Sewerby).

Sewerby CC are now looking to get programme sponsors at a price of £25.

Businesses would be listed in the back of the match day programme and also there will be a sponsor photo on the day,and they would also receive complimentary tickets for the day.

Contact Shaun Acton 07414758645 for more information about sponsorship.