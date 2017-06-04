YORK LEAGUE: Stones shines in Flixton win

Anthony Stones smashed a stunning 132 not out as Flixton overcame Hornsea by nine wickets in Division One of the York Senior League.

Stones' outstanding knock came as Flixton cruised to a victory that moved them away from the relegation places.

His innings of 132 not out provided the majority of the visitors’ total of 194-1 which also included an unbeaten 45 from Matthew Dandy.

That was in response to the hosts’ earlier effort of 189-9 which featured 83 from Ashley McKinley.

Alex Bowden’s second ton in six days was not enough to secure a first win of the season for bottom club Selby as they went down by eight wickets at Sewerby.

The opener followed up Monday’s 109 against Hull Zingari with an unbeaten 117 as the visitors made 211-8, Gareth Roberts chipping in with 45 as Andy Smith finished with 4-24 for the home side.

League leaders Sewerby were handed the perfect start by Lyndon Warcup (93) and Sam Wragg (71), the pair putting on 155 for the opening wicket before Nick Gibson saw them over the line with 35 not out.

Scarborough 2nds beat Londesborough Park by six wickets in Ebor Division Two.

The away side won the toss and invited Park to bat first, David Snowball (4-41) and Elliott Cooper (4-41) doing the damage as the hosts could only make it to 163-9.

Despite losing opener Mark Cook for just one, fellow opener Joe Padmore (47), Kieran Fenwick (49) and James Bryant (46no) guided Scarborough to the comfortable win.

A superb 93 from John Major helped Bridlington claim a winning draw and a 26-point haul from their trip to Yapham.

Major hot 13 fours in his 101-ball 93 before falling just short of his century, and he was supported by Richard Lount (36) and Sam Edmundson (25) as Brid posted 196-8.

Harry Burton (3-29), and two apiece from Edmundson, Simon Leeson and Will Hall ensured Yapham could only make it to 179-9, their final two batsmen surviving nine balls between them to rescue a losing draw.