YORK LEAGUE: Stephenson shines in Flixton win

Connor Stephenson was the all-round star as Flixton beat Heworth in Division One of the York League.

Flixton stepped up the pressure on the top two with their fifth win in a row as Stephenson (72) and Jamie Nesfield (66) put the Heworth bowling to the sword with some devastating hitting and both Will Hutchinson (40) and Rich Malthouse (35) also contributed to a total of 278.

That came despite Martin Boothroyd, who finished with very creditable figures of 5-28 and Steve Lawrence’s 3-83 wickets proving somewhat more costly.

Reece Milner top scored for the visitors with 52, as they were bowled out for 159, Connor Stephenson capping a memorable personal performance with 5-42.

Also in Division One, second placed Sewerby recorded their third consecutive victory, the latest success coming by three wickets against east coast rivals Hornsea.

The home side were bowled out for 194, the visitors reaching their target with seven overs to spare.

In Division Two Ebor, Scarborough 2nds won by 37 runs at Pickering 2nds.

Pickering won the toss and stuck the visitors into bat and opener Matthew Watson hit a superb 66, with support from Joe Padmore's 43 as Scarborough posted 184-8.

Despite Daniel Ward and Stephen Temple both hitting 38 in Pikes' reply, the hosts were all out for 147, Tom Precious leading the charge with the ball with 4-39, while Watson and David Snowball both took two wickets each.

Bridlington lost by an agonising two-run margin against Carlton Towers.

Towers were all out for just 109 as Sam Edmundson took 4-41, but Brid also struggled with the bat after tea, falling just short of their target despite Simon Leeson hitting 39.