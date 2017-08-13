YORK LEAGUE: Norman brothers shine as Flixton conquer Ripon

Flixton kept up the pressure on the two sides above them in Division One of the York League by winning at Ripon by 76 runs.

Half-centuries from Tom Norman (56) and Will (76) Norman laid the foundation for Flixton's sixth win in seven matches as they scored 225-9, despite the efforts of Jake Briscombe (4-74) and Ben Crewe (3-43).

Michael Ainsley (69) was the top scorer for the home side but wickets from Connor Stephenson (4-46) and Tom Norman (3-29) ensured their side remains in the running for a promotion spot.

Flixton host Knaresborough next weekend.

Second placed Sewerby lost ground on the leaders after they were left hanging on nine wickets down against Hull and only able to salvage a draw.

The visiting trio of Fergus Wilkinson (66), Martin Watkin (57) and Lawrence Wilkinson (41) helped to build a total of 225-8 which they were able to defend comfortably although neither Fergus Wilkinson (3-30) or Drew Moran (3-42) were able to capture the final wicket which would have given their side a much needed victory.

Nevertheless they still picked up valuable points in the fight to avoid relegation.

Sewerby travel to Beverley Town 2nds next week.

Scarborough 2nds lost out in a low-scoring contest at Yapham in Ebor Division Two, despite superb performances from Joe Padmore and Mark Cook.

Yapham were invited to bat first and that decision looked to have paid off as 6-22 from Padmore saw the hosts end up on 129-9 from their 45 overs.

Despite Cook plundering 52 in reply, he was offered no support from his teammates and Scarborough were all out for just 89 in 35.5 overs.

Scarborough are away at Dunnington 2nds next week as they look to bounce straight back.

John Major was the all-round star for Bridlington as they collected 27 points in their winning draw at York 3rds.

Major (90), Luke Dixon (45), and Nick Tennant (40) helped Brid to post 251-8, before Major, Simon Leeson and Harry Burton all grabbed two wickets apiece to restrict York to 176-9 in reply.

Brid host Stamford Bridge 2nds next weekend.