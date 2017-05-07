YORK LEAGUE: Mills stars with bat and ball for Scarborough 2nds

Darren Mills starred with both bat and ball as Scarborough 2nds claimed a winning draw on the road at York 3rds in Ebor Division Two of the York League.

Skipper Elliott Cooper won the toss and elected to bat first, openers Mark Cook (14) and Joe Padmore (28) putting on 43 for the first wicket.

Scarborough quickly went from 43-0 to 47-3 as both openers departed and Josh Mainprize came and went without scoring.

That didn't deter Cooper's side though as Kieran Fenwick smashed an 84-ball 83, hitting nine fours and three sixes in the process.

Mills also shone with the bat, hitting 14 fours on his way to 78 off 56 deliveries, before a swashbuckling 43 from James Bryant, who smashed four sixes and three fours as Scarborough posted 283-7.

Despite several York batsmen making contributions, 4-37 from left-arm spinner Cooper and 3-34 from Mills helped restrict their hosts to 240-7, handing Scarborough a 26-point haul.

Elsewhere in Ebor Division Two, Bridlington cruised to six-wicket home success against Dunnington 2nds.

Dunnington were dismissed for just 144, Simon Leeson bagging 3-7 and R Collins 3-33.

Brid cruised to their target as R Lount (26), L Dixon (29) and G Miller (26) all made steady contributions with the bat.

The points were shared between Flixton and Hull in Division One, after Fergus Wilkinson (66no) and Dan Mould (32no) made sure their sides’ trip north didn’t go unrewarded.

Will Norman (86) and Natt Nesfield (41) helped the home side reach 281-6 the visitors replying with 221-5.

Sewerby and Knaresborough also fought out a draw although hosts Knaresborough took the majority of the points.

Knaresborough made 227-9, Chris Mann and Steve Janney taking three wickets apiece, before Sewerby responded with 209-9, Michael Artley (51), Nick Gibson (45) and Mann (36) their top-scorers as they were forced to hold on the losing draw at the end.