YORK LEAGUE: Major century helps Brid to winning draw

John Major's 131 not out helped Bridlington to a winning draw at home to Acomb 2nds in Division Two Ebor.

Major's ton, along with 30 from Sam Edmundson, helped Brid to a cracking 246-5 from 38 overs.

Acomb never looked like topping this score and ended up hanging on with 104-8 from 46 overs, J Askham scoring a defiant unbeaten 39 for the York side, who earned four points to Brid's 27.

Scarborough 2nds slipped to a one-wicket defeat at Woodhouse Grange 2nds in another rain-affected clash.

Mark Cook top-scored with 30 as the visitors posted 124-9, Matthew Shepherd taking 5-20.

David Snowball took 3-46 as Scarborough looked set to pull off a shock win as Grange struggled with the bat, but 26 from Ben Burdett and an undefeated 29 from Tom Burdett saw the hosts home with just three balls and a wicket to spare.

Flixton's Division One game at home to Hull Zingari was washed out, while Sewerby's clash at Harrogate 2nds was also wrecked by the rain. the hosts having made 17-1 in the five overs possible before the elements caused play to be halted.