YORK LEAGUE: Leeson the all-round star as Brid crush Park

Bridlington skipper Simon Leeson shone with bat and ball as his side cruised to a nine-wicket Division Two Ebor win against Londesborough Park.

Leeson took 3-38 and former captain Sam Edmundson 3-23 as Park were pegged back to 159-9 from their 45 overs.

Luke Dixon (50no) and Leeson (80) then shone with the bat as Brid hammered the winning runs from only 28 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Scarborough 2nds slipped to a 70-run defeat at champions Carlton Towers.

Youngster Kieron Rutter took a superb 5-46 for Scarborough as Towers set 208-7 from their 38 overs, Jonathan Dilks hitting 76 and Layton Hallam 46.

Scarborough made a good start to their reply thanks to fine knocks from the top three batsmen, skipper Mark Cook (50), Brad Milburn (27) and Joe Padmore (31no), but the rest of the youthful batting line-up subsided with little resistance, the visitors sliding from 95-1 to 138 all out.

Harry Walmsley (45 and 4-39) of Flixton and Sewerby’s Lewis Beasley (30 and 4-59) put in excellent all round performances for their respective sides ensured the Division One match at Filey Road ended in a draw.

Tom Norman matched Walmsley’s score for the promoted home side, who reached 243-9, Connor Stephenson (35) and Richard Malthouse (32) also adding to the total while former Flixton ace Chris Mann (4-72) shared the bowling honours with Beasley.

The home side were well on top by the close with Sewerby on 148-9 by the close after Nick Gibson (45) became the third batsman in the match to be dismissed within sight of a half-century.