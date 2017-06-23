Vikings sign up Marsh for T20 Blast

Yorkshire Vikings have secured the services of Shaun Marsh as an overseas player for this summer’s NatWest T20 Blast competition.

The 33-year-old, stylish left-hander is set to arrive in the UK on June 25, fresh from a productive and 10th successive Indian Premier League campaign for Kings XI Punjab.

The club have moved swiftly to secure Marsh’s services, having lost previous incumbent Travis Head to international duty for Australia A through July and August.

“I'm very excited to be linking up with the club soon,” Marsh said.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with the boys and getting started. I’ve only heard positive things about the club from previous overseas players and can't wait to be involved. The NatWest T20 Blast is a strong competition and I'm looking forward to contributing to some wins.

“I’ll be looking to bring some experience to the group and obviously some runs would be nice too. I've played in a lot of T20 competitions now and hopefully I can bring most of what I've learned over the years to the group and have a really successful campaign together.

"I think we've got a really experienced team with a lot of talented players. Hopefully we can get some momentum going early and put some good performances on the board.

“Having never played at Headingley, I’m really excited by the prospect of that too.”

The club’s director of cricket Martyn Moxon said: “It was obviously a bit of a blow to see Travis pull out, but to secure the services of Shaun is a massive coup for us.

"To get someone of his calibre, with his ability in both formats of the game - in T20 and potentially red ball cricket as well - and at such short notice is fantastic news for us.”

Marsh, who has represented Australia in all three forms of the game, has topped the run scorers lists in both the IPL and the BBL in 2008 and 2013 respectively.

He is one of only three players to pass the 1000 run-barrier in the Australian competition’s six-year history and averages 39.59 in T20 cricket.

“We drew up a list, Shaun was on it and we took it from there really,” added Moxon.

“He’s had a really good IPL campaign and with the quality he’s shown throughout his career, he became a really attractive proposition. We made an offer to him and fortunately he’s accepted it and now we look forward to welcoming him here.

“His stats stack up really well and on current form he’s in a really good place. We’re delighted he’s joining and we look forward to him having an enjoyable and successful time with us.”

The Western Australia batsman, who was omitted from Australia’s 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy, will be looking to impress throughout the summer as he bids to regain his national team spot.

The Vikings T20 campaign begins against Nottinghamshire at Headingley on July 7 with Marsh wearing shirt number 43.