Trophy time for Sewerby’s stars of 2016 season

Sewerby Cricket Club honoured its star performers from the 2016 season at its annual dinner and presentation at Bridlington Golf Club on Friday.

Pictured are the trophy winners: (Back row): Scott Cooper, Steve Janney, Ian Dennis, Keith Hennessey. (Front row): Harry Gunning, Craig Ward, Chloe Dennis

During the evening, a quiz and raffle raised £90 for Children in Need and more than 80 members and guests were entertained by the band Loose Coverz.

The club thanked Ruth and Vince O’Grady for organising the dinner and the Bridlington Golf Club staff.

Sewerby are holding their AGM at the Ship Inn in Sewerby this Sunday at 7pm – all welcome to attend. There will be a free buffet provided.