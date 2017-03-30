Thousands of pounds for youth groups

Four voluntary groups from Bridlington are among 33 across the East Riding which have been given money to increase services for young people.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council gave out more than £50,000 in grants at a ceremony in Beverley

The Hangout Youth Club will have �930 to support the running costs of a voluntary youth provision.

Cllr John Dennis, chairman of the council, said: “It was wonderful to meet recipients of the award who came from all over the East Riding. The awards will enable these groups to deliver positive activities to children and young and people to help improve their personal, social and educational development, as well as providing fun activities.”

Bridlington Cricket Club received £960 to increase the number of young people taking part in their sport.

The Roots Project Community Interest Company collected £5,000 to establish a new youth club in Bridlington.

The Hinge Centre were given £1,000 to buy equipment to establish a sewing club for young people.

Kevin Hall, the council’s director of children, families and schools, added: “I am delighted that this year we are able to support 33 groups in total.

“We have seen a wide range of exciting and innovative bids to provide activities for young people across the East Riding, including sports, support for town and village youth clubs and a project to continue providing transport for rural youth groups and individual young people, to reduce social isolation and improve health, wellbeing and independence.”