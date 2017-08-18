Search

THIS WEEKEND'S CRICKET FIXTURES: Home testers for Premier title rivals

Readers Scarborough Beckett Crickett League Premier Division leaders Staxton and nearest rivals Staithes face home games against Heslerton and Ebberston respectively on Saturday.

Staxton hold a five-point lead over Staithes, but know that any slip-up against Heslerton could see the Whitby side take advantage and claim pole position in the battle for the title.

SATURDAY

PREMIER DIVISION

Cayton v Nawton Grange, Forge Valley V Scalby, Seamer v Cloughton, Settrington v Filey, Staithes v Ebberston, Staxton v Heslerton

DIVISION ONE

Great Habton v Bridlington 2nds, Sherburn v Brompton, Thornton Dale v Mulgrave, Wold Newton v Flixton 2nds, Wykeham v Staxton 2nds

DIVISION TWO

Ebberston 2nds v Cayton 2nds, Fylingdales v Scarborough 3rds, Kirkbymoorside v Wykeham 2nds, Ravenscar v Sewerby 2nds, Scalby 2nds v Ganton

DIVISION THREE

Flamborough v Cayton 3rds, Flixton 3rds v Seamer 2nds, Muston v Pickering 3rds, Nawton Grange 2nds v Forge Valley 2nds, Snainton v Scarborough Rugby Club

DIVISION FOUR

Cloughton 2nds v Thornton Dale 2nds, Forge Valley 3rds v Ravenscar 2nds, Ganton 2nds v Sherburn 2nds, Heslerton 2nds v Wykeham 3rds, Mulgrave 2nds v Muston 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Wold Newton 2nds, Scarborough Nomads v Filey 2nds

SUNDAY

DIVISION TWO

Sewerby 2nds v Ebberston 2nds