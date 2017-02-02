Teenage trio battle it out for top award

Youth is ahead of experience when it comes to this year’s Bridlington Sports Awards.

The shortlist for the top category, to find the Bridlington Sports Person of the Year, is a three-way battle between teenagers who are living up to their huge potential.

Senna Proctor

Boxer Charlotte Jarvis retained her National Club for Young People title in December, when she won the final in High Wycombe.

That meant she held on to the title she won in 2015, the first year girls were able to enter the championships.

Senna Proctor is making headlines in the world of motorsport and will compete in the British Touring Car Championships in 2017.

Last year, he secured a top 10 finish in the UK Clio Cup, attracting the attention of Vauxhall and he will become the youngest manufacturer driver in the BTCC’s history.

Matthew Raybould

Bridlington Golf Club junior captain Matthew Raybould enjoyed great success as he captained the Yorkshire Under-18s team.

He also retained the East Riding Boys Strokeplay title and won the East Riding Boys Matchplay title, reducing his handicap from two to 0.2.

The Bridlington Sports Awards are run by the Free Press, and are generously sponsored by by Lloyd Dowson and West BS.

New for this year, the event in March will also see presentations to 10 Bridlington Stars of the Future, juniors who have made progress at regional and national level.

Charlotte Jarvis

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Bridlington Cricket Club 2nds

Bridlington RUFC 1sts

Bridlington Town FC

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bridlington Swimming Club coaching staff

Billy Tyler (Burlington Jackdaws junior football)

Curtis Woodhouse (Bridlington Town)

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Bridlington Cycling Club

Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Club

Bridlington Rangers Junior Football Club

The winners of the following categories will be announced on the night

○ Junior Team of the Year

○ Unsung Hero

○ Lifetime Achievement

○ Services to Junior Sport

○ Services to Village Sport

○ Town Council Award for Services to the Community