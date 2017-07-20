Super Cooper smacks 31-ball ton for Sewerby against Tykes in Patterson Testimonial

Sewerby batsman Scott Cooper had a day to remember at the Steve Patterson T20 testimonial against Yorkshire CCC at the clifftop club on Sunday.

Big-hitting batsman Cooper smashed a 31-ball 100 as the hosts reached a mammoth 255-8 in pursuit of the Tykes’ 266-6, Adam Lyth hammering 77 from 31 balls and the man of the moment Patterson cracking 67 in 27 balls.

Cooper, who has been in top form for the York League side this season, said: “It was great to score a century against Yorkshire as it’s the stuff you dream about and in front of packed ground in the sun, it was a special day.

“I’ve been hitting it well lately and felt in good nick so was great to to clear the ropes a few times and put a show on for the crowd.”

“The big highlight was hitting my former teammate Adam Lyth for 33 in an over.

“All the lads really enjoyed the day which the club should be extremely proud of, and the Yorkshire lads were great.”

Shaun Acton, who was one of the organisers of the day, said: “I would just like to say a massive thank-you to all the companies who sponsored the event, without the generous support events like this could not take place.

"What a fantastic day it was with some exciting cricket played, well done to Steve Patterson and his Yorkshire colleagues on a great win, the Sewerby lads gave their all but just came up short.

“Thank you to all the public who came out and watched, we hope they all enjoyed they game.”

Club president Ken Saul was also delighted with how well the day had gone for Sewerby CC.

He said: “The game was played in a great spirit and there was plenty of banter between the Yorkshire lads and our lads.

“The Yorkshire players were brilliant, they played cricket with the youngsters before the main match and signed autographs, it was a fantastic day for the club.”

Club skipper Adrian Long paid tribute to Saul.

He said: “What a great advert for our club that we can stage events such as this for our members, players, and supporters young and old.

“All the team would especially like to thank club president Ken Saul for his tireless work for this super club.”

Other home players to impress were Nick Gibson (30),Lewis Beasley (29) and Long (27no), with the bat, while Andy Smith bagged 3-35.