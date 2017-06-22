Sidebottom and Lyth lined up for Patterson T20 clash at Sewerby CC

Two England Test players are among a strong line-up of eight Yorkshire senior players confirmed for next month’s Steven Patterson Testimonial T20 clash at Sewerby CC.

Left-arm paceman Ryan Sidebottom, and opener Adam Lyth lead the list of Tykes heading to the clifftop club on Sunday July 16 to tackle a Sewerby XI.

Also on the list are Patterson, batsman Jack Leaning, fast bowler Jack Brooks, spinner Azeem Rafiq, along with young bowler Matthew Fisher and all-rounder Will Rhodes.

The rest of the side will be confirmed nearer the time, as it will depend on health and availability of the others.

England have a Test at Trent Bridge that day so no Yorkshire/England players are available.