Sewerby players back in the nets

Sewerby begin their preparations for the 2017 season with their first indoor nets session tomorrow night.
The practice is open to all, including non-members and is free.
Juniors will play between 6pm and 7pm and the seniors from 7pm to 8pm at Bridlington School.
Players are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start time
No special clothing is required but trainers must be worn in the sports hall and Sewerby CC will provide cricket kit if required.
Nets sessions will be held every Friday in the build-up to the start of the season in April.
Contact Vince O’Grady for further information by calling 07837 242107 or emailing vincentruthogradyv@btconnect.com
Meanwhile, at the club’s recent AGM, the following officials were elected for the 2017 campaign.
President: Ken Saul
Chairperson: Ken Saul
Hon Secretary: Vince O’Grady
Assistant Secretary (York League): Aldred Bostwick
Hon Treasurer: Ken Rennoldson
Membership: Val Rennoldson
Club Captain: Adrian Long
Second X1 Captains: Ian Dennis and Rob Coates
Sunday X1 Captain: Scott Cooper
Gala Secretary: Ken Saul
Sponsorship Secretary: Shaun Acton
Fixture Secretary: John Wilson
Junior Manager: Mark Pallister
Child Welfare Officer: Mike Griffiths.