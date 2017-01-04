Sewerby players back in the nets

Sewerby begin their preparations for the 2017 season with their first indoor nets session tomorrow night.

The practice is open to all, including non-members and is free.

Juniors will play between 6pm and 7pm and the seniors from 7pm to 8pm at Bridlington School.

Players are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start time

No special clothing is required but trainers must be worn in the sports hall and Sewerby CC will provide cricket kit if required.

Nets sessions will be held every Friday in the build-up to the start of the season in April.

Contact Vince O’Grady for further information by calling 07837 242107 or emailing vincentruthogradyv@btconnect.com

Meanwhile, at the club’s recent AGM, the following officials were elected for the 2017 campaign.

President: Ken Saul

Chairperson: Ken Saul

Hon Secretary: Vince O’Grady

Assistant Secretary (York League): Aldred Bostwick

Hon Treasurer: Ken Rennoldson

Membership: Val Rennoldson

Club Captain: Adrian Long

Second X1 Captains: Ian Dennis and Rob Coates

Sunday X1 Captain: Scott Cooper

Gala Secretary: Ken Saul

Sponsorship Secretary: Shaun Acton

Fixture Secretary: John Wilson

Junior Manager: Mark Pallister

Child Welfare Officer: Mike Griffiths.