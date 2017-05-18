Sewerby knock out rivals Brid in Trophy thriller

Sewerby and Bridlington locked horns in a thrilling Readman Trophy clash on Sunday evening, just days after the two clubs had joined forces to help the area’s next generation of cricketers.

The two arch-rivals have united to form a new Bridlington/Sewerby Under-15s team, with both sides having struggled to raise full teams in the early weeks of the Derwent Valley Junior League season.

But friends turned to foes on Sunday evening as the two teams clashed in a T20 clash.

Sewerby skipper Adrian Long said: “It was fun playing Brid again as its always a well fought game, it was a shame they were relegated last season as its a fixture I always look forward to.

“There was extra motivation for both sides as the semis and final are to be played at Sewerby and Brid respectively.”

Long added: “Brid skipper Simon Leeson won the toss and after looking at the well- used wicket I suspected he’d bowl which they duly did.

“Brid bowled extremely well and we were really struggling with the wicket and their excellent fielding.

“After talking to a few lads who got out, they said 120 would be a good score, but we struggled to 98-8.”

The Sewerby captain added: “I have four very good spinners in Lewis Beasley, Chris Mann, Steve Janney and Richard Robinson, but we knew it would be tough.

“The spin attack all bowled fantastic together, Robinson taking 3-13, with some great death bowling from Ben Traves and great fielding from the rest we got home fairly comfortably in the end as they made 80-8.”

Junior league secretary Malcolm Maw is delighted with the two clubs’ decision to join forces, he said: “I know how disappointing it must be, for both Bridlington and Sewerby, not being able to each run an Under-15s team, but I am sure I speak on behalf of the committee and all its member clubs, in applauding both on this initiative to ensure junior cricket in the area.

“As we are all aware local cricket has been struggling for the past few years so hopefully other clubs, both junior and senior, can learn from your lead and put aside local rivalries to ensure continuation of teams.”