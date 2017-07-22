Sanderson smashes 15th Beckett League ton as Sherburn sink leaders

Craig Sanderson's 15th Beckett League ton steered Sherburn to a 73-run win at home to Division One leaders Mulgrave.

Sanderson's stunning undefeated 122 guided hosts Sherburn to 216-8, Dan Simpson adding a useful 35, while Mark Jackson took 4-64 and Andy Thompson 3-35 for the pacesetters.

The 15th century for Sanderson puts him in third place on the all-time list behind Dave Woodhead (20) and Paul Bowes (17).

Alfie Jacobs top-scored for the leaders with 48, Luke Spenceley adding 27 and Jackson 23, Sam Appleton bagging 5-39 and Daley Wharton 3-46.

Andy Hill also made it three figures as his Thornton Dale side eased to a 73-run win at home to Flixton 2nds.

Hill's 100 was aided by 37 from Tim Hunt as they posted 217-3.

Flixton youngsters Jake Hatton (53) and Cameron Anderson (24) tried their best in reply, but keen bowling from Gareth Hunt (5-25) and Colin Lockwood (4-16) saw them slip to 144 all out.

Bridlington 2nds' relegation worries increased with a 97-run loss at home to Wykeham.

Ezra Pashby struck a cracking 88 not out as Wykeham made it to 183-5, Sam Colling falling one short of his half-century and Callum Battams scooping 3-28.

Peter Bowtell (28) was the only Brid batsman to get going as the hosts were dismissed for 86, Toby Wrightson bagging 4-8 and Dan Peel 3-26.

Staxton 2nds took a step closer to beating the drop with a 38-run home win against second-from-bottom Wold Newton.

Jack Pinder top-scored with 45 for the hosts, Craig Hill making 39 and Kyle Outhart 25 in Staxton's 162 all out, Matthew Southwell starring with the ball for Newton, bagging 6-40.

He then struck 28 and David Southwell 29 as Newton were dismissed for 124, Mark Dove claiming 4-38 and Richard Webster 3-19.

Great Habton's game at home to Brompton was called off due to rain.

An Adrian Turnbull hat-trick failed to save Ebberston from a home defeat against Premier Division leaders Staxton.

Turnbull bagged 3-25 and Frankie Beal 2-33 as Staxton made 167-8, Chris Dove hitting 35, Ryan Hargeaves 32 and Dave Morris 30.

Rohan Diamond and Dan Outhart then took three wickets each as Staxton dismissed Ebberston for 122 despite a battling 48 from Ben Lealman.

A maximum-points win for Staithes at lowly Cloughton helped the second-placed side keep the pressure on the leaders.

Chris Morrison was the star man for the visitors, smashing a superb 70 in their 211-8, Richard Hegarty scoring 38 and Simon Bowes 35, John King bagging 3-30 and Jack Hakings 3-53.

Ben Luntley's 51 was the only highlight of Cloughton's 112 all out, Morrison completing a cracking all-round day with 6-23.

Eddie Rounthwaite was another centurion, but despite hitting an undefeated 109 the Settrington batsman ended up on the losing side in a high-scoring clash at Nawton Grange.

Jamie Rounthwaite smashed 53 and Stephen Beal as Settrington posted an impressive 229-5.

Grange successfully chased down their target for the loss of five wickets, Jonny Pickard seeing them home with 76 not out, after crucial efforts from Charlie Allott (47), Adam Durrant (25) and James Dunn (25), leaving Settrington in the relegation zone.

Heslerton maintained their slim chances of winning the title with a three-wicket win at home to Cayton.

Scott Brennan snapped up a superb 6-36 as Cayton posted 148-9, Rhys Crowe hitting 36 and then a masterful 84 from Paul Bowes saw Heslerton home with three wickets to spare.

Scalby look to be well clear of relegation trouble after a massive 102-run win at home to Seamer.

Sturdy knocks from Brad Walker (36), James Ledden (33), Chris Rankin (27) and Paul Hills (27) saw Scalby to 162-9, Paul Greenhough taking 3-40 for Seamer.

The visitors were then shot out for only 60 thanks to top-class bowling from James Deaves (6-29).

Premier Division

Staithes 211-8 (Chris Morrison 70, Richard Hegarty 38, Simon Bowes 35, John King 3-30, Jack Hakings 3-53) beat *Cloughton 112 all out (Ben Luntley 51, Chris Morrison 6-23) by 99 runs. Pts 20:5

Staxton 167-8 (Chris Dove 35, Ryan Hargreaves 32, David Morris 30, Adrian Turnbull 3-24 inc hat trick, Frankie Beal 2-33) beat *Ebberston 122 all out (Ben Lealman 48, Dan Outhart 3-19, Rohan Diamond 3-23) by 45 runs. Pts 18:5

*Heslerton 149-7 (Paul Bowes 84) beat Cayton 148-9 (Rhys Crowe 36, Tom Sixsmith 22, Scott Brennan 6-36) by 3 wkts. Pts 16:5

*Nawton Grange 230-5 (Jonny Pickard 76no, Charlie Allott 47, Adam Durrant 25, James Dunn 25) beat Settrington 229-5 (Eddie Rounthwaite 109no, Jamie Rounthwaite 53, Stephen Beale 36 James Dunn 2-44) by 5 wkts. Pts 17:7

*Scalby 162-9 (Brad Walker 36, James Ledden 33, Chris Rankin 27, Joe Hills 27, Paul Greenhough 3-40) beat Seamer 60 all out (James Deaves 6-29) by 102 runs. Pts 18:4

Division One

Wykeham 183-5 (Ezra Pashby 88no, Sam Colling 49, Callum Battams 3-28) beat *Bridlington II 86 all out (Peter Bowtell 28, Toby Wrightson 4-8, Dan Peel 3-26) by 97 runs. Pts 19:2

*Thornton Dale 217-3 (Andy Hill 100, Tim Hunt 37) beat Flixton II 144 all out (Jake Hatton 53, Cameron Anderson 24, Gareth Hunt 5-25, Colin Lockwood 4-16) by 73 runs. Pts 20:3

*Great Habton drew with Brompton – No Play Possible Due to Rain. Pts 5:5

*Sherburn 216-8 (Craig Sanderson 122no, Dan Simpson 35, Mark Jackson 4-64, Andy Thompson 3-35) beat Mulgrave 143 all out (Alfie Jacobs 48, Luke Spenceley 27, Mark Jackson 23, Sam Appleton 5-39, Daley Wharton 3-46) by 73 runs. Pts 20:6

*Staxton II 162 all out (Jack Pinder 45, Craig Hill 39, Kyle Outhart 25, Matthew Southwell 6-40) beat Wold Newton 124 all out (David Southwell 29, Matthew Southwell 28, Mark Dove 4-38, Richard Webster 3-19) by 38 runs. Pts 18:6