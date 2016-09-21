Bridlington go top of the table after 100% start

Bridlington’s impressive recent record over neighbours Scarborough continued as they beat their rivals 33-11 to move to the top of the Yorkshire One table.

Paul Cook’s men recorded their third successive win and head to Selby on Saturday one point ahead of Keighley, the only other side to have won all of their opening three games.

Bridlington captain Ryan Girking said: “It’s nice to be up there in the early stages, although we realise we are now there to be shot at.

“We’d like to stay there for the rest of the season but there are a lot of very good teams in the league this season. We’ve already beaten Scarborough and Heath who are likely to be up there.

“In the past couple of years, there has been a clear-cut winner, but this time the top five or six spots will be keenly contested.”

Girking insisted his side were good value for their derby win over Scarborough, despite the visitors’ complaints about some of the refereeing decisions

The Dukes Park side moved to the head of the pack in Yorkshire One as they continued last season’s form into the new campaign.

Scarborough were aggrieved by a number of the calls made by official Adam Robson, but Girking felt they had few grounds for complaint.

“You can’t blame the referee when the difference is 20-odd points,” he said.

“I think he did a very good job on the day, controlling what was a very fiery game at times.

“I had told our guys that it was just another game. The fact it was Scarborough didn’t matter.

“We had a job to do and wewould win if we played the better rugby.”

Girking said the winning margin was a fair reflection of the game, and could have been wider if his team-mates had taken advantage of more first-half chances.

“We had so many opportunities to score before half-time and we didn’t take them. If we had, it could have been a bigger margin.

“They scored just before half-time, which was due to a mistake by me, and it made things look closer than they were.”

Scarborough started well but Brid soon took control using the wind to keep the visitors pinned in their own half.

During the early exchanges, Ben Dearing scored two early penalties for the hosts, while Graham Hogg replied for Scarborough.

Brid scored the first try of the afternoon through Girking, with Scarborough appealing in vain for a forward pass.

Dearing was unable to convert.

On the stroke of half-time Tom Ratcliffe scored a try in the corner to reduce their deficit to 11-8 at the break.

Bridlington started the second half well and extended their lead with a try out wide.

Scarborough applied the pressure but felt they were thwarted by a number of decisions by young official Robson.

Hogg added a penalty to reduce the arrears before. Downes received 10 minutes in the sin-bin when everyone in the visitors’ camp was expecting a Scarborough penalty.

Bridlington extended their lead with a penalty before the visitors were reduced to 13 men for a high tackle by James Leach.

Brid went over from the resulting penalty and a superb conversion made it 26-11.

With the last play of the game fly-half Matiu Welch scored a sensational solo try to make the final score 33-11.

“It’s a very happy group of players at the minute,” said Girking.

“Everyone is getting along well and having a laugh and it shows with the results on the pitch.”