A winning start for Bridlington in awful conditions

Bridlington continued their dominance over Old Brodleians at Dukes Park, as they began their Yorkshire One campaign with a 24-11 win.

Terrible conditions affected the quality of the rugby on show, but Brid showed why they are being suggested as one of the favourites for the title.

Bridlington 24 Old Brodleians 11

The visitors, however, did not let Paul Cook’s side have it all their own way and put in a spirited performance despite being starved of good possession for long periods of the game .

A big side with some pacy backs, the Halifax side put Brid under pressure from the start. The hosts defended well but failed to use the wind advantage to clear their lines and poor decision making again gave the opposition confidence.

After 15 minutes of pressure, Bridlington had survived and worked upfield. Great running from Matiu Welch and Gary Stevens earned them a five-metre scrum and after three penalties where Brid refused kicks at goal and elected scrums, eventually Jimmy Thompson dived over, with Stevie Mellonby converting.

With the crowd and players wondering why no yellow card was given to the Brods front row, the visitors responded quickly.

Bridlington 24 Old Brodleians 11

From the restart and they were awarded a penalty for offside. Tom Breakwell struck the ball well from 40 metres to bring the score back to 7-3.

As the conditions continued to deteriorate, Brods were put under pressure on their own line and defended well.

As half-time approached Michael Briggs made good ground following a sequence of penalties and provided a good pass to Alex Dawson who ran strongly to finish a fine move. The conversion was missed but Brods had a half time lead of 8-7.

Both sides were making errors as the conditions got worse but the second half saw a change of tactic and Bridlington kicked better and started to use their advantage at the scrum to great effect.

Another series of five-metre scrums and good ball retention saw Gary Heeley dive over.

Brods were finding it increasingly difficult to secure good scrum ball and the lineouts were becoming a lottery with the greasy ball.

Brid were slowly taking charge and more scrum pressure saw a yellow card at last for offside and the resulting series of scrums ended with Thompson touching down and a super conversion from new boy Ben Dearing.

Both sides exchanged penalties before the home side rounded off their scoring with another try from short range .

A series of forward drives allowed good ball to Welch who delivered a sublime pass to the supporting Garyu Stevens who cantered over for try of the game and the bonus point.

Poor conditions were a major factor in an error-strewn game. The backs were evenly matched but Brid had a far superior scrum which was used well.

Josh Thundercliffe played well as did man of the match Otis Floyd who cleared a lot of messy ball up well.