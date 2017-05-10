Peter pockets spot in England A team

Peter Sykes lives for playing pool and his dedication has seen him earn a place on the England team for an event in Malta this autumn.

The 28-year-old will be part of the England A Specials team at the Nations championships - but he is hoping the people of Bridlington will be able to help him to get there.

Peter Sykes could play for England in Malta

Mum Vicky said: “He always does his best and he is very proud of himself.

“Playing for England is a good way for him to promote Bridlington, which is already well known in the pool world because of the events we have at the Spa.”

Peter has ADHD and OCD, while some of his team-mates have cerebral palsy or other learning difficulties.

“His condition means he takes one thing and becomes really focussed on it,” said Vicky.

“He plays in local leagues in Bridlington, Driffield and Filey.”

Peter has played in the major competitions at Bridlington Spa in recent years and made his first England appearance in 2015.

Last year, he represented England in the Nations competition in Ireland, overcoming uncertainty about flying to take his place at the competition.

This year’s event will mean a longer flight, but it will also involve higher costs.

Vicky is appealing to local businesses and individuals to help get Peter to Malta to he can represent Bridlington in the England team.

Anyone who wants to help can call Vicky on 228209.